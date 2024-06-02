Amazing! Nikitin Dheer candidly opens up on his role of Thangabali in Chennai Express; Says 'Something really magical…’

With his roles in films, TV shows, and web series, the actor has won over fans worldwide. However, one character from Chennai Express has managed to become iconic: Thangabali. Even eleven years after the film's 2013 premiere, Nikitin's outstanding performance as Thangabali is still well-known.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 20:13
movie_image: 
Nikitin

MUMBAI: Nikitin Dheer has over 15 years of experience in the industry. With his roles in films, TV shows, and web series, the actor has won over fans worldwide. However, one character from Chennai Express has managed to become iconic: Thangabali. Even eleven years after the film's 2013 premiere, Nikitin's outstanding performance as Thangabali is still well-known.

Also read:“I waited for years for a larger-than-life character like ‘Ravan’”, says actor Nikitin Dheer, who will portray ‘Ravan’ in Sony Entertainment Television’s divine epic, Shrimad Ramayan

Nikitin recently spoke to a popular news portal, and when he was questioned if he had imagined that this role would become so iconic, the actor said, "I feel all actors when we are doing projects, films or OTT, we come to know a bit that it will click with the audiences or not. So, when I was shooting for the second or third day of Chennai Express, I told Rohit sir, 'Sir kuch bahot khatarnaak ho raha hai, yeh jo pak rahi hai khichdi'. I remember the first sequence we shot was the antakshari bit; that was one of the toughest sequences because I had not met Shah sir or Deepika earlier. They were so awesome to work with and they made me so comfortable because it was a tripod situation and I was as important as them in the scene. So, that whole feeling was really nice. Eventually, I even told Shah sir, 'Something really magical is happening which I feel is going to be fantastic'."

"So, every actor comes to know whether it will work or not. I had a similar feeling when I did a show called Raktanchal, there's a character called Wasim Khan. So, at so many airports that I go to, all these CRPF people, they call me Wasim Bhai. It's again a dark character, but very lovable. Same is with Raavan, when we were doing this, instantly I came to know that it's going to click because I sign a work thinking about the audience point of view, and not as an actor's point of view," he added.

Currently, Nikitin appears in Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan as Raavan. With his portrayal in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force series, which aired last month, he also won over everyone.

Also read:Exclusive! “Every actor criticizes his work but no one says it" Nikitin Dheer on being a critic of his work

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Filmibeat

Raktanchal Nikitin Dheer Kranti Prakash Jha MX Player Mahie Gill Ashish Vidyarthi Karan Patel Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Anisha Padukone Rohit Shetty Chennai Express Bajirao Mastani Siddharth Anand Om Shanti Om Farah Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Check out how this serious scene from Karma Calling turns into comedy in this behind-the-scenes video
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed stars of Indian cinema is Raveena Tandon. It is always a treat to...
Amazing! Nikitin Dheer candidly opens up on his role of Thangabali in Chennai Express; Says 'Something really magical…’
MUMBAI: Nikitin Dheer has over 15 years of experience in the industry. With his roles in films, TV shows, and web...
OMG! Imran Khan reveals he moved out of his lavish Mumbai Bungalow and sold his Ferrari after quitting films
MUMBAI : Actor Imran Khan who once was the chocolate boy of the industry has been MIA. He has been out of the limelight...
Astounding! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva's ASTONISHING school fees at Taurian World School in Ranchi, Guaranteed to amaze you
MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely seen as the Indian cricket team's finest captain, serves as an inspiration...
Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.He...
Recent Stories
Nikitin
Amazing! Nikitin Dheer candidly opens up on his role of Thangabali in Chennai Express; Says 'Something really magical…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Imran
OMG! Imran Khan reveals he moved out of his lavish Mumbai Bungalow and sold his Ferrari after quitting films
esha deol
Sad! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mutually decide to part ways, deets inside
tbmauj
Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Darshan Jariwala
Darshan Jariwala has resigned from CINTAA following allegations: Amit Behl, General Secretary, CINTAA
Bastar
Teaser Out! Check out this intriguing teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma
Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu
Praises! Karan Singh Grover credits Bipasha Basu for helping him navigate Devi's health challenges; Says ‘My wife is a lioness’