Amazing! Nikitin Dheer candidly opens up on his role of Thangabali in Chennai Express; Says 'Something really magical…’

MUMBAI: Nikitin Dheer has over 15 years of experience in the industry. With his roles in films, TV shows, and web series, the actor has won over fans worldwide. However, one character from Chennai Express has managed to become iconic: Thangabali. Even eleven years after the film's 2013 premiere, Nikitin's outstanding performance as Thangabali is still well-known.

Nikitin recently spoke to a popular news portal, and when he was questioned if he had imagined that this role would become so iconic, the actor said, "I feel all actors when we are doing projects, films or OTT, we come to know a bit that it will click with the audiences or not. So, when I was shooting for the second or third day of Chennai Express, I told Rohit sir, 'Sir kuch bahot khatarnaak ho raha hai, yeh jo pak rahi hai khichdi'. I remember the first sequence we shot was the antakshari bit; that was one of the toughest sequences because I had not met Shah sir or Deepika earlier. They were so awesome to work with and they made me so comfortable because it was a tripod situation and I was as important as them in the scene. So, that whole feeling was really nice. Eventually, I even told Shah sir, 'Something really magical is happening which I feel is going to be fantastic'."

"So, every actor comes to know whether it will work or not. I had a similar feeling when I did a show called Raktanchal, there's a character called Wasim Khan. So, at so many airports that I go to, all these CRPF people, they call me Wasim Bhai. It's again a dark character, but very lovable. Same is with Raavan, when we were doing this, instantly I came to know that it's going to click because I sign a work thinking about the audience point of view, and not as an actor's point of view," he added.

Currently, Nikitin appears in Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan as Raavan. With his portrayal in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force series, which aired last month, he also won over everyone.

