Amazing! Pankaj Tripathi shares his thought on being labeled as an OTT actor; Says ‘Vo image nahi hai ab’

With ease, he excels in every genre, including drama, horror, and humor, demonstrating his unlimited spectrum. He became well-known right away, though, thanks to his remarkable roles in web series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur.
With ease, he excels in every genre, including drama, horror, and humor, demonstrating his unlimited spectrum. He became well-known right away, though, thanks to his remarkable roles in web series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur.

Also read: What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family's pictures at the airport: "main abhineta hoon"

 

He received a great deal of love and praise for movies like Mimi, which weren't typically released in theaters. This caused many to call him an over-the-top actor. Pankaj Tripathi recently spoke openly about this notion, admitting that it has changed with time.

A well-known person in the entertainment world, Pankaj Tripathi, expressed his happiness at avoiding the OTT actor caricature that surfaced during the pandemic, according to the popular news portal. He noted that his web series Mirzapur became extremely popular during the COVID-19 lockdown, which closed theaters.

Furthermore, because of the lockdown, popular movies like Gunjan Saxena, Mimi, Ludo, and Kaagaz which were initially supposed to be released in theaters had to be released on streaming platforms, which strengthened the link between these platforms and OTT.

While acknowledging his substantial presence on OTT platforms, Tripathi made it clear that he thinks his work is not limited to digital media. He stressed that his next ventures, such as OMG2, Fukrey 3, and Metro...In Dino, demonstrates his versatility across multiple mediums, even though he is heavily featured in popular OTT content.

He asserted with confidence that his varied collection of work speaks for itself, and that he is no longer only known as an over-the-top actor. "Ab normal hogaya hai, I am not just tagged as an OTT actor now; vo image nahi hai ab," he said.

There are no restrictions on Pankaj Tripathi's method of project selection by the platform."I don't consciously balance projects across platforms. I have several ongoing franchises, so I prioritize them. I go with the flow while choosing projects."  He is currently getting ready for his parts in the next movie franchises, such as Stree 2 and Fukrey 3.

With the cinemas slowly reopening and life returning to normal, Tripathi is hopeful that new movies will be able to entice people to the theaters again. He thinks that the movies that are now in theaters have the ability to draw people in.

Also read: It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Pinkvilla

