Amazing! Pardes star Mahima Chaudhry eyes Bollywood comeback following courageous battle against cancer

At Ghai's suggestion, the actress, formerly known as Ritu Chaudhry, adopted the name Mahima Chaudhry before embarking on her Bollywood career. Ghai, who was renowned for believing that actresses with first names beginning with M are lucky, had previously collaborated with beautiful women such as Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, and Meenakshi Seshadri.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 18:58
movie_image: 
Mahima

MUMBAI: In the dazzling world of Bollywood, where celebrities frequently make memorable debuts, Mahima Chaudhry's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan was no different. Under Subhash Ghai's direction, the 1997 musical love drama Pardes brought the model-turned-actress to prominence.

Also read: What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”

At Ghai's suggestion, the actress, formerly known as Ritu Chaudhry, adopted the name Mahima Chaudhry before embarking on her Bollywood career. Ghai, who was renowned for believing that actresses with first names beginning with M are lucky, had previously collaborated with beautiful women such as Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, and Meenakshi Seshadri.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry played important roles in Pardes, which went on to become a huge commercial hit with a strong supporting cast. Mahima Chaudhry won the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, and the movie became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood production of 1997.

Mahima was supposed to star in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 movie Satya after this victory. She enthusiastically informed her supporters of the news and shared her excitement for the endeavor. However, two days before filming started, Urmila Matondkar abruptly took Mahima's place.

Mahima opened out about how she felt insulted and disappointed in an interview, explaining that she found out about her replacement through the media. She complained that she was frustrated, saying, “When I was doing Pardes, I got the offer from Satya. All the formalities were done. I was supposed to start the shoot in two days, but they already started the shoot one day earlier with another actor who was in all his productions. And he didn’t even think it was important to call me or my manager; he changed his mind. And I had to hear it from the press.”

Mahima had a tremendous setback in her career despite her amazing start and early success because of a life-changing injury. Mahima was involved in a serious vehicle accident in Bengaluru while filming Dil Kya Kare starring Ajay Devgn and Prakash Jha. 67 glass particles were removed during an emergency operation after the crash caused glass fragments to pierce her face.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about her neighbour Kiku Sharda

 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18

 

Mahima Chaudhary Ariana Pardes Dhadkan Bobby Mukherji Baghban Dil Hai Tuhaara Dil Kya Kare Movie News Madhuri Dixit Manisha Koirala Meenakshi Seshadri Urmila Matondkar Filmfare Award Ritu Chaudhry Shah Rukh Khan Subhash Ghai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 18:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she has two months ago
MUMBAI: The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the...
Trailer Review! Watch out for this intense revenge story in the latest Raveena Tandon starrer Karmma Calling
MUMBAI : Last year, there were many actors who made a comeback and many actors who made their debut. We got to see Shah...
Amazing! Pardes star Mahima Chaudhry eyes Bollywood comeback following courageous battle against cancer
MUMBAI: In the dazzling world of Bollywood, where celebrities frequently make memorable debuts, Mahima Chaudhry's...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui’s sisters royally ignored Ayesha Khan as she meet Mannara and the rest of the contestants
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence...
Jhanak: OMG! Jhanak and Anirudh develop feelings for each other, Basu family stands against their closeness
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Kunal meets his mother Vaani after ages
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Mahima
Amazing! Pardes star Mahima Chaudhry eyes Bollywood comeback following courageous battle against cancer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rashid Khan
RIP! Renowned music maestro Rashid Khan died of cancer after a prolonged battle
sajid khan
Happy Birthday! Sajid Khan has the cutest and the funniest way to wish happy birthday to his sister Farah Khan, check it out
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! Actress Avneet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her new photoshoot, netizens are calling ‘Vulgur’
Salaar
Box office! Salaar is all set to cross the 400 crores mark whereas Dunki continues with its slow journey
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Groom comes in a lungi for the Pajama party, his dance with kids wins hearts
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare: Wow! From a classy high tea to a fun pajama party, here is the itinerary of the wedding