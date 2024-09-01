Amazing! Pardes star Mahima Chaudhry eyes Bollywood comeback following courageous battle against cancer

MUMBAI: In the dazzling world of Bollywood, where celebrities frequently make memorable debuts, Mahima Chaudhry's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan was no different. Under Subhash Ghai's direction, the 1997 musical love drama Pardes brought the model-turned-actress to prominence.

Also read: What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”

At Ghai's suggestion, the actress, formerly known as Ritu Chaudhry, adopted the name Mahima Chaudhry before embarking on her Bollywood career. Ghai, who was renowned for believing that actresses with first names beginning with M are lucky, had previously collaborated with beautiful women such as Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, and Meenakshi Seshadri.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry played important roles in Pardes, which went on to become a huge commercial hit with a strong supporting cast. Mahima Chaudhry won the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, and the movie became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood production of 1997.

Mahima was supposed to star in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 movie Satya after this victory. She enthusiastically informed her supporters of the news and shared her excitement for the endeavor. However, two days before filming started, Urmila Matondkar abruptly took Mahima's place.

Mahima opened out about how she felt insulted and disappointed in an interview, explaining that she found out about her replacement through the media. She complained that she was frustrated, saying, “When I was doing Pardes, I got the offer from Satya. All the formalities were done. I was supposed to start the shoot in two days, but they already started the shoot one day earlier with another actor who was in all his productions. And he didn’t even think it was important to call me or my manager; he changed his mind. And I had to hear it from the press.”

Mahima had a tremendous setback in her career despite her amazing start and early success because of a life-changing injury. Mahima was involved in a serious vehicle accident in Bengaluru while filming Dil Kya Kare starring Ajay Devgn and Prakash Jha. 67 glass particles were removed during an emergency operation after the crash caused glass fragments to pierce her face.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Mahima Chaudhry reveals a shocking secret about her neighbour Kiku Sharda

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18