Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Animal’s second song out, read to know more

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have come together as on-screen couple for their upcoming movie Animal where Bobby Deol is set to create magic with his negative role in the movie.

The fans are really excited and looking forward to the movie. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the time it was in the process of making. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The movie promises to show a different side of the actor, Ranbir Kapoor, and is directed by Kabir Singh famed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. We have seen many BTS pictures of the actor Ranbir Kapoor that were floating all over the internet and it only resulted in fans getting more excited.

Earlier, the teaser of the movie was released on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s 41st birthday and the fans saw how it has all the elements that are required for a complete mass masala entertainer.

While the movie is all set to release on 1st December, 2023, now the makers have released the second song from the movie. The 2nd song is called ‘Satranga’ and it really brings out the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The song is also released in Telugu language.

