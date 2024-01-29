Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor's Mesmerizing 'Zoned Out' Moment While Filming Rockstar's Kun Faya Kun

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, the celebrated actor whose recent film "Animal" garnered immense success, is once again making waves on social media. An old clip from the sets of the superhit film "Rockstar" has gone viral, showcasing a mesmerizing moment during the filming of the popular song "Kun Faya Kun."

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor is seen deeply engrossed in the soulful melody of the song, a moment that caught the attention of both the director, Imtiaz Ali, and the music maestro, AR Rahman. Imtiaz praised Ranbir's performance, expressing that when the actor looked up, it went beyond his expectations. Ranbir, however, humbly admitted, "I was just singing the song, and the camera was just moving, capturing something for which I think I will always get a lot of credit. It’s not something I deserve."

The clip features AR Rahman describing the experience as "zoned out" and beautiful, emphasizing the captured magic of the moment. Lyricist Irshad Kamil, who was also present, called Imtiaz to witness the extraordinary occurrence.

Amidst this viral sensation, Ranbir Kapoor surprised his fans by signing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Love And War" alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Bhansali's reunion with Kapoor after 17 years and his first collaboration with Kaushal. Set to release on Christmas 2025, the film, reportedly a love story, signals a departure from Bhansali's signature period frames.

As Ranbir Kapoor continues to capture hearts with his exceptional performances, this viral clip serves as a testament to the actor's ability to connect deeply with the artistry of a song, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Credit: News 18



