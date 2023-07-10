Amazing! Rani Mukerji feels no one could do Rahul better than Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'SRK taught her romance'

Actress Rani Mukerji admitted that she was anxious about Rahul (SRK) and her character Tina's relationship being accepted by the viewers. She said that co-star Shah Rukh Khan has taught her how to be romantic as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of the popular film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Rani

MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji said that co-star Shah Rukh Khan has taught her how to be romantic as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of the popular film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' She also admitted that she was anxious about Rahul (SRK) and her character Tina's relationship being accepted by the viewers.

Also read: Must read! Karan Johar reveals why he approached Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan separately for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Rani Mukerji said, “I started doing the films when I was 17 years old, and it just feels amazing that I have a daughter who is going to turn eight in December. So it’s exactly like how my daughter was in this film.”

Rani made reference to Sana Saeed, who portrayed the love drama's Anjali Khanna. Rahul and Tina's daughter is Anjali Khanna.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the audience for their support of her role. She said, “Thank you so much for loving Tina. I was a newcomer, SRK and Kajol had already done ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), they were the iconic pair.I was very nervous that the audience would not accept Rahul falling in love with Tina when Anjali was around. But that was all Karan’s writing, what he wrote, and he made it happen. The magic of ‘KKHH’ is the writing of ‘KKHH’."

Dharma Productions is the producer of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' which was written and directed by Karan Johar.

In addition to Salman making a cameo as Aman Mehra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani as Tina Malhotra in the key roles. Sana Saeed plays an important role as Anjali Khanna in it as well.

There are two love triangles in the plot, separated by years. In the first part, the focus is on college friends; in the second, the young daughter of a widower attempts to get her father back together with his former best friend.

Started in Scotland, Mauritius, and India, this marked KJo's first experience directing.

Rani last appeared in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.'

Also read: Surprising! Karan Johar's candid disclosure of Javed Akhtar's initial disapproval of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' title; Later realised his mistake

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Karan Johar Aditya Chopra Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Hiroo Johar Bollywood Farah Khan Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Rani Mukerji Kajol TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
Katrina Kaif
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
Kareena
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
Raj
Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’