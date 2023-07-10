Amazing! Rani Mukerji feels no one could do Rahul better than Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'SRK taught her romance'

MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji said that co-star Shah Rukh Khan has taught her how to be romantic as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of the popular film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' She also admitted that she was anxious about Rahul (SRK) and her character Tina's relationship being accepted by the viewers.

Rani Mukerji said, “I started doing the films when I was 17 years old, and it just feels amazing that I have a daughter who is going to turn eight in December. So it’s exactly like how my daughter was in this film.”

Rani made reference to Sana Saeed, who portrayed the love drama's Anjali Khanna. Rahul and Tina's daughter is Anjali Khanna.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the audience for their support of her role. She said, “Thank you so much for loving Tina. I was a newcomer, SRK and Kajol had already done ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), they were the iconic pair.I was very nervous that the audience would not accept Rahul falling in love with Tina when Anjali was around. But that was all Karan’s writing, what he wrote, and he made it happen. The magic of ‘KKHH’ is the writing of ‘KKHH’."

Dharma Productions is the producer of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' which was written and directed by Karan Johar.

In addition to Salman making a cameo as Aman Mehra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani as Tina Malhotra in the key roles. Sana Saeed plays an important role as Anjali Khanna in it as well.

There are two love triangles in the plot, separated by years. In the first part, the focus is on college friends; in the second, the young daughter of a widower attempts to get her father back together with his former best friend.

Started in Scotland, Mauritius, and India, this marked KJo's first experience directing.

Rani last appeared in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.'

