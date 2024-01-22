Amazing! Richa Chadha Takes Center Stage at Sundance: Entertainment, Activism, and the Power of Voices

MUMBAI: Renowned actress Richa Chadha is set to make waves at the Sundance Film Festival as she joins a distinguished panel to explore the intersection of entertainment and activism. The panel, titled 'Entertainers as Activists,' will feature influential personalities, including philanthropic leader Bridgette Antoinette Evans, comedian and actor Kobi Libii, and documentary filmmaker Bao Nguyen.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the opportunity, Richa emphasized the transformative potential of entertainment in shaping perceptions and driving change. "Entertainment has the power to shape perceptions and inspire change. As artists, it's our responsibility to use our voices to amplify important issues," she stated.

Richa Chadha, known for her outspoken advocacy for social change, views the Sundance panel as a platform to delve into how entertainers can serve as catalysts for meaningful activism. "I'm honoured to be part of the Sundance Film Festival panel, discussing how entertainers can be catalysts for meaningful activism. Let our stories not only entertain but also provoke thought and drive positive transformation," she shared.

With her husband and business partner, Ali Fazal, Richa is set to present their maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls,' directed by Shuchi Talati, at the Sundance Film Festival. The film, selected for the World Drama competition category, marks a significant achievement as the sole Indian feature in this year's lineup.

Richa Chadha's presence at Sundance not only underscores her commitment to addressing social issues but also positions her as a key figure in the evolving dialogue about the role of entertainers in fostering positive change.

Credit: Prokerala