Amazing! Shah Rukh Khan bonds over football with sons AbRam and Aryan at Mannat residence; Video goes viral!

A recent video that was taken at his home and posted online features the Bollywood actor alongside his sons. A fan account on Instagram posted a video of Shah Rukh, AbRam, and all the other players wearing white t-shirts. As they watched the game, they converted their backyard into their football field.
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and his sons played football at their Mannat house. A recent video that was taken at his home and posted online features the Bollywood actor alongside his sons. A fan account on Instagram posted a video of Shah Rukh, AbRam, and all the other players wearing white t-shirts. As they watched the game, they converted their backyard into their football field.

(Also read: Must Read! “We want Karan Arjun 2” netizens reacts on the viral pictures of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan)

For those who don't know, Shah Rukh loves football a lot. It is known that SRK played football for his school, in addition to disclosing that he has witnessed several football games, including the FIFA World Cups. He has been spotted playing friendly matches with his industry friends even after joining Bollywood.

Regarding his career, Shah Rukh has not yet revealed the title of his upcoming project. Rumour has it, nevertheless, that he appears in Yash's next Kannada movie, Toxic.

“Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Earlier in the year, Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and Toxic makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board,” a source told a popular news portal.

The insider continued, "Shah Rukh Khan will convey his decision on the part in a fortnight." Rumor has it that he is now in negotiations with Vishal Bhardwaj for a movie. Along with Tiger vs. Pathaan, Shah Rukh is reportedly working on a movie alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

(Also read: What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-  News 18

