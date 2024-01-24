Must Read! “We want Karan Arjun 2” netizens reacts on the viral pictures of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI:Indeed one of the most loved filmmakers of all time is Rakesh Roshan, over the time with his movies the director has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new movies of the director. Well now there is a picture of the filmmaker along with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

This post has grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans all over are sharing their excitement as they are seeing both of them together after a long time. Here are the comments coming from the fans.

As we see these comments many people are happy and excited to see this 90s director – actor duo, they are saying to make the sequel of the movie Karan Arjun and saying, “we want Karan Arjun 2” also few said so good to see them together and few assumed there was a fight happened between them and commented good to see them sorting their issues, they are thinking there was a fight between them during the clash of Raees and Kaabil (only assumptions). Also few said they want to see a project coming from Rakesh Roshan along with Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan as leads.

Indeed for all the 90s kids this duo is a treat to watch, what are your views on these pictures and on these comments coming from the fans all over, do share in the comment section below.

Well there are many reports saying that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of a docu series based on the life of Roshans, titled The Roshans.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

