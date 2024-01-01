Amazing! Shruti Haasan posted unseen pictures and videos from Salaar’s set; Saying ‘these awesome awesome people…’

MUMBAI : On Thursday, the actor Shruti Haasan posted a few never-before-seen pictures and clips from the sets of the recently released pan-Indian movie 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire.'Shruti posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram showing Prashanth Neel, the director and actor of 'Gabbar is Back,' playing cricket on the movie's set.

She shared a few sun-kissed selfies as well. Finally, she posted a cute photo of herself posing with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, her co-actors in the movie 'Salaar.'

"I truly had the best time working with these awesome awesome people , full of light and positivity. We had so much fun making this movie too. Prabhas fed and cared for us so well, Prashant sir was so fun with his between-shots races and matches and Bhuvan sir made a whole entire music video with me ! It makes me happy when good people get good things in life," she added captioned to the post.

Shruti expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Prashanth Neel for allowing her to be a part of the ‘Salaar’ universe. "I loved being in this movie and all the memories we made with so so so much hard work from every single person in the crew that worked tirelessly . Thankyou Prashant sit for making me a part of your insane majestic world and Thankyou Hombale films and team too!" the caption concluded.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is breaking records at the movie office and broke the 500 crore mark globally. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster on Instagram along with an updated report on the box office receipts. He wrote by sharing the poster, "#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 CRORES at the worldwide box office (GBOC)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs."

'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire', directed by Prashanth Neel ('KGF 2'), features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the key roles. Prabhas starred in ‘Baahubali,’ and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who directed KGF, are working together for the first time on this massively action-packed cinematic extravaganza.

In the movie, Prabhas portrays the title role Salaar, while Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu complete the ensemble cast. Vijay Kiragandur produced the film under the banner of Hombale Films. Even with fierce competition from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki,' the Prabhas and Prithviraj film did well at the box office.

Credit- Free Press Journal