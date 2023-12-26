Surprising! Orry’s SHOCKING comment about Shruti Haasan; Claims that secretly got married to her rumoured BF

On Christmas, Orry conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit during which he responded to several questions about celebrities and his personal life. While praising Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, he didn't think twice about labeling Shruti Haasan as "rude" in response to a user's inquiry regarding a star who showed an uncalled-for attitude in a photo.
Orry

MUMBAI: Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has gained popularity on the internet in recent years. At every celebrity event, he gets snapped and meets nearly every celebrity kid. Even though he isn't in the movie business, he seems to be aware of all of the stars' secrets.

Orry says shocking things regarding Shruti Haasan. Orry recounted a bad experience he had with Shruti and revealed another startling detail about her marriage during the AMA session. A fan asked Orry, "Hi Orry has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints..."

Orry responded to it, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing cause I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her!" He continued, "Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding cause I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" (peon) like a spot boy or smth."

The major incident of the session was Orry calling Shantanu Hazarika, Shruti Haasan's boyfriend, "her husband." Social media rumors regarding the Luck actress's secret marriage were quickly generated by Orry's comments. "She's married?" asked one. "I find her very cool...so a little bummed to read this," another person commented. As said by a user,"Shruti Hasan is not yet married! Are you telling us that she is?" One of them said, "Hus... HUSBAND....whaaa!??"

Regarding her career, Shruti Haasan is enjoying the success of Salaar, her most recent film, which hit theaters on December 22. The Eye and Decoit are her next two.

