Amazing! The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja candidly talks about his friend Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda's dating rumors; Says ‘But I think it’s cool’

MUMBAI: Several young people caught the interest of cinephiles who wanted to know more about their personal lives because to Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Rumors of co-stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating spread like wildfire. Mihir Ahuja, who co-starred with them in the teen film, responded to it in a recent interview.

After the cast of The Archies started promoting their film and were seen together at various events and premieres, it was speculated that Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are a couple, while Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating. Mihir Ahuja, who worked with them on the Zoya Akhtar-led film, revealed that he's not sure about their believed relationship.

When asked if he was worried about the amount of attention that his friends are receiving, Mihir Ahuja said, “I’m not sure of the attention they’re getting, to be honest. But I think it’s cool. It doesn’t worry me. I am pretty okay with that and the media is just doing their job.”

He went on to say that now everyone is interested in him. They would want to know about him and his life as an actor and public figure. He stated, “Maybe if I say I’m on a date with someone, and if the media is capturing it, I think they have the full right to do it because I can’t complain about that. It’s part and parcel of the industry. If we’re given so much respect as an actor, so I think you shouldn’t complain about these small things. They’re just doing their job and that’s fine with me.”

According to an old popular news portal article, their romance blossomed while filming the teen film. According to a source close to them, they would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their love. Back in August 2022, that's how most of the people in the production house found out about their bond. It was also alleged that Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan is also fond of her and apparently 'approves of the relationship'.

