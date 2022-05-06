Amazing! THESE Bollywood films were shot at real houses of Bollywood stars

FromFan to Sanju Bollywood movies were shot in real houses of Bollywood stars
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 07:30
MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmakers travel miles to find the perfect location for films. From Iceland to Switzerland, we have seen some of the nicest places in Bollywood films. But here is something interesting. In some of the films, filmmakers did not go any further and rather shot at the real homes of Bollywood stars. We are not kidding.

The first example is the movie Sanju. As per reports, some portions of Ranbir Kapoor's film Sanju have been shot at Sanjay Dutt's home in Imperial Heights.

Rani Mukerji and Randeep Hooda starrer Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh in Bombay Talkies was reportedly shot at none other than Karan Johar's home in Mumbai.

Salman Khan's hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan had him traveling from India to Pakistan but reportedly some portions of the film were shot at his farmhouse in Panvel.

If the reports are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji's film Veer Zara had some scenes that were shot at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Shah Rukh Khan's film Fan showed him as the biggest fan of his real-life avatar. And well, in the film, we got to see the exterior of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat.

