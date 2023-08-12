Amazing! Veteran actor Dharmendra celebrates his 88th birthday by cutting 4-tier cake in the presence of son Sunny Deol

MUMBAI : On December 8, 2023, the renowned actor Dharmendra celebrated his 61st birthday. Undoubtedly, well wishes are coming in from all directions. Furthermore, the seasoned actor's fan clubs even planned lavish cake-cutting events in his honour. We now have a precious moment of the father-son pair, captured on camera as glimpses of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol attending one of these ceremonies appeared on social media.

For those who don't know, Sunny is the son of seasoned actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, who was his first wife.

Proof of the close relationship between the devoted son Sunny Deol and his father Dharmendra is frequently discovered. A few hours ago, we saw Dharmendra's son Sunny getting emotional in a video that went viral on the internet during the cake-cutting event. Dharmendra appeared to be quite smart as he sliced a large white cake decorated with edible flowers, a crown, and a photo of himself when he was younger.

Dharmendra chose a coffee-colored shirt, black cap, and matching slacks for the expedition. Conversely, Sunny appeared presentable wearing a blue shirt with pants and a cap while wiping his eyes with a handkerchief.

Not long after Sunny started crying, he joined the other men there and sang Dharmendra a happy birthday while he was cutting the cake. In addition, Sunny gave Dharmendra a side hug when he was posing for the photographers there. The Gadar star was later spotted giving his dad a tiny slice of cake.

Dharmendra's loved ones also sent him some warm wishes. Hema Malini, his ladylove, shared a photo of them from the past and wished him good health and a long and happy life.

However, his devoted daughter Esha Deol sent him three beautiful photos in which she was seen giving her father a tight hug. She also sent the birthday boy a sincere card and expressed her love for him with it. In addition, Bobby Deol sent his father photos and was spotted kissing his forehead in one of them.

