Amid the buzz of Sid and Kiara’s wedding, take a look at Kiara Advani’s doppelganger who is grabbing fans attention

MUMBAI:We all are eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures. No doubt, the couple’s marriage has created a huge buzz all over the internet, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the couple in their wedding outfits.

And now, along with the wedding news of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, there is a viral video that is doing the rounds, where we can see the lookalike of actress Kiara Advani. The video is winning the hearts of the fans. Indeed, she is the perfect doppelganger of the actress.

The name of the doppelganger is Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra. We can see her recreating the look of the actress Kiara Advani in this video. Many people have confused her with the actress. She is definitely grabbing everyone’s attention and the video is going viral.

What are your views on this video of Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra? Who is the doppelganger of the Kiara Advani? How excited are you to see the pictures of the newly married couple - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? Do let us know in the comments section below.

