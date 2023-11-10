Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Must Read! Big B reveals his father’s wise words when he was overwhelmed with life’s challenges, “ab tak jeevan hai”

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who turns 81 years old today and yet he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s. His talent and star power is still unmatched even today.

Big B has always spoken fondly of his parents and their legacy. He once asaid, “It is coming on to 50 years in public life… That is as far as I am personally concerned. But I have been in public life from the day I was born. I was always the son of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, eminent poet, litterateur, having public presence far greater than mine. I have no legacy. My father’s legacy is what I am interested in, and I shall try always to further it.”

Speaking of his mother Teji Bachchan, Big B said, “Even when she was wheel chair borne, that evening drive to her snack and coffee joint was a permanent feature .. the owners still remember her each day .. not just in the city of Mumbai, but in those locations in Delhi .. they come over to meet me often and talk gloriously of their time spent with her .”

He further added, “She sacrificed her all to give my Father his space and time and bearing .. knowing how valuable it would be for a poet a thinker and philosopher to be so …. she introduced me to theatre, films and music .. and to ballroom dancing.”

Big B has always said that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetry and wise words have motivated him and kept him going in life. He said, “I keep quoting my father all the time and I’m sure I’ve done this millions of times.” He added what his father taught him, “Man ka ho to achcha, na ho to aur bhi achcha

On his dark days of struggle, Big B asked his father, “Bada sangharsh hai jeevan mein” His father replied, “Jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai”

Credit-IndianExpress



