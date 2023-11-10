Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Wow! From Kangana Ranut to Deepika Padukone, actors who got hand-written letters from the veteran superstar

Did you know that Big B has sent out hand-written letters to many celebs praising them for their performances in their projects. We all know that Amitabh Bachchan is great with his words and has a knack with witty words even on social media.
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who turns 81 years old today and yet he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s. His talent and star power is still unmatched even today.

Also Read-OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

Did you know that Big B has sent out hand-written letters to many celebs praising them for their performances in their projects. We all know that Amitabh Bachchan is great with his words and has a knack with witty words even on social media. Here is a list of actors who have received handwritten notes from the veteran Brahmastra actor.

Deepika Padukone

After her brilliant performance in Piku and Padmaavat, Big B sent her a hand written note praising her.

Kangana Ranaut

For her phenomenal performance in the films Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen, Big B sent Kangana a handwritten note and flowers. 

Alia Bhatt

Alia got handwritten notes from Big B for her mesmerizing performance in Gangubai Kathiyawadi and Gully Boy.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee’s performance in Manmarziyaan made Big B sent her words of praise in the form of a handwritten letter. They have shared screen space in Badla and Pink.

Sanya Malhotra

For her phenomenal debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Sanya got a handwritten note from Big B.

Radhika Madan

Radhika received a note from Big B for her role in the Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat got a note from the veteran for her performance in Dasvi

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami got a note for playing the role of a paraplegic bowler in Ghoomer.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann won Big B’s heart with his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. He also got another note from him for winning the National Award for Andha Dhun.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late Sushant Singh Rajput got a note from Big B for his amazing performance in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story 

Also Read-INTERESTING! Here are some unheard facts about Amitabh Bachchan as he turns 80

Other actors who got handwritten notes from Amitabh Bachchan for their projects include Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan), Vijay Verma (Gully Boy), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy), Kunal Kemmu (Lootcase), Randeep Hooda (Sarbjit), 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 


 

