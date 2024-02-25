Amitabh Bachchan spent nights on a bench: Shatrughan Sinha says his struggles were nothing in comparison

The actor spoke about his struggles being far lesser than his contemporaries like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. He also mentioned being proud of his Bihari roots unlike the generation of today.
MUMBAI : Shatrughan Singh was a superstar of the 70’s and 80’s. His films and performances had a huge impact on audiences of all ages. The actor spoke about his struggles being far lesser than his contemporaries like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. He also mentioned being proud of his Bihari roots unlike the generation of today.

Also Read-Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’

Sinha said, “There were no TV channels at that time, there was no social media. You had to prove yourself with your grit and determination. I used to go to meet producers and directors with a reel of my own film. The struggle was real.”

He further said, “But Dharmendra, whom I consider my elder brother, he had a much deeper struggle. Or my good friend Amitabh Bachchan, who is said to have spent nights on a bench. Their struggles were greater than mine. But yes, there were times when I stayed hungry for two or three days. But I had a passion, and that helped me persevere.”

Shatrughan Singh began his acting career in the 1960s and has shared screen space with almost all the leading ladies of the film industry.

Also Read-Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to grace the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

