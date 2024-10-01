Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to grace the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

As per source, Shatrughan Sinha will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

He would be interacting with the contestants and having some fun sessions with the host and the judges of the show.

The contestants will be singing all his songs and will be giving him a tribute.

The veteran actor will also be sharing details of the songs he shot and the story behind it.

His children will also be giving him a special message on the show and would be sharing what kind of bond they share with him as a father.

Well, no doubt that it will be a soulful and entertaining episode.

