Amitabh Bachchan was once bankrupt facing Rs 90 Crore debt, Wanted to sell Prateeksha; His current net worth is Rs 3110 Crore!

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan made headlines recently for two reasons: first, he officially bid farewell to his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati; second, he gave his daughter Shweta Bachchan his villa Prateeksha, which reduced his net worth by around 60 crores, the value of the family home. We discovered that this house would have been sold during the superstar's financial hardship, ultimately driving him bankrupt, while perusing the internet!

With a net worth of Rs. 3110 crore, the biggest celebrity in this country went bankrupt once and had no money in his account. With creditors pounding on doors and his house about to go up for sale, it was the darkest moment of his life.

Amitabh Bachchan founded ABCL, a business, in the 1990s. There were workers on the payroll when the business abruptly collapsed and then had a series of setbacks. The most beloved man on film became bankrupt very quickly, and what came next was inevitable.

The Piku star once said, "Diwaliya ho gaya," in an interview with Vir Sanghvi, which he repeated in many of his interviews. Speaking about his bankruptcy, he also acknowledged, “All assets, all properties were attached. So when you sign a personal guarantee, then you are personally liable to pay that, and so there were about Rs 90 crore to be paid back.”

He went so far as to admit that he was the target of roughly fifty-five cases and that he used to get daily knocks on doors from creditors demanding money. It was rude, humiliating, and embarrassing. He even mentioned that people's opinions of him might change. People who were eager to work together began to avoid him. People started acting hostilely, which made him feel humiliated.

The actor described how Dhirubhai Ambani urged Anil Ambani to assist Amitabh Bachchan in another interview. He was more driven to sell his home, Prateeksha, because of his 90 crore debt and empty bank account. In an interview, he described the assistance provided, saying, “Dhirubhai got to know about this. Without telling anyone, he told his younger son and my dear friend Anil, ‘He’s going through a bad time; give him some money.’ The amount that he wanted to give me would have solved all my problems. However, I felt that I wouldn’t be able to accept his generosity.”

Amitabh Bachchan talked about how he had tried to pay off his 90 crore debt and maintain his zero bank balance. "Go back to acting; you are an actor," his inner voice urged him. Thus, after his company failed, he went to Yash Chopra one day and requested work, telling him, “I am without a job, and I need it.’

After hearing Yash Chopra's tale of Mohabbatein, history was made. The angry young man from the 1970s returned on screen in the role of Narayan Shankar. Amitabh Bachchan turned to a small screen after being offered Kaun Banega Crorepati, following Mohabbatein. In the end, the show assisted him in paying off his 90 crore debt! The superstar currently has a 3110 crore net worth!

You are always made stronger by struggles, and Amitabh Bachchan's story demonstrates that you should reach out to others and that it's okay to ask for help rather than letting your problems and sorrows overtake you.

