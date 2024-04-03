Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor posts highlights from day 2 celebration with Dhoni and many more

MUMBAI : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12th but before that, the couple and their families have been celebrating the pre-wedding ceremonies on a huge scale.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the nation and have even garnered a lot of attention internationally as the couple is now celebrating their pre-wedding celebrations.

The couple got engaged last year on 19th January and now things are progressing really for them. As we know that Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani. On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is also the daughter of Viren A. Merchant, a businessman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. Even Radhika Merchant’s mother, Shaila Merchant, is the director of the company.

We got to watch a lot of updates from the pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier we updated you about the pre-wedding ceremonies, dress codes, celebrities and performances. We also witnessed Rihanna grooving on the beats of ‘Zingaat’ along with Janhvi Kapoor.

There was a moment during the celebration when Anant Ambani gave an emotional speech thanking his parents and this made Mukesh Ambani’s eyes filled with tears.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor has posted some moments from the celebrations which were the highlighting moments for her. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor hung out with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, Manish Malhotra, and had lots of fun with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

