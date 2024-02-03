Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?

To join in the festivities, prominent figures from the Bollywood film industry such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan traveled to Jamnagar.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 20:06
movie_image: 
Rihanna

MUMBAI : The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani have brought billionaires, renowned industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, and Hollywood stars to Jamnagar, dressed like princesses. Before his union with Radhika Merchant, the business magnate's relatives threw an extravagant cocktail party for their darling.

Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list

To join in the festivities, prominent figures from the Bollywood film industry such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan traveled to Jamnagar. Even though they were there, Rihanna's performance was the cherry on top of the star-studded event.

Her incredible performance on songs like Pour It Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things has us in stitches immediately. She mispronounced Radhika Merchant's name when she was sending her best wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and internet users caught on quickly.

Indians appreciated RiRi's kind attitude toward the female police officers despite the mishap since she showed them love and respect. At the Jamnagar airport, the musician greeted and hugged the two female police officers before saying goodbye to India.

A photo of Rihanna performing and smiling on stage with Nita and Anant Ambani is making the rounds on the internet. While her fans admired her rebellious look in the photo, astute observers noted that her dress was torn, leading some to speculate as to whether she had an outfit malfunction while performing.

Fans poured their support for Rihanna into the comments section of the Instagram post that included the image. A user commented: "Malfunction nahi... Kapde faad performance bolte isko." "Bade bade desh me choti choti cheezen hoti raheti hai," said someone else.

Also read: Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

 

 

 

Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses fashion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 20:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khanzaadi CONFIRMS differences in friendship with Abhishek Kumar; Says ‘Not everything is the same’
MUMBAI : Although Bigg Boss 17 has ended, the contestants' frenzy continues. The celebs that took part in the reality...
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?
MUMBAI : The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani have brought billionaires...
Sargun Mehtha talks about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a...
Sunflower Season 2 twitter Review: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma’s performances have made the viewers fall in love once again with the series
MUMBAI : On 11th June 2021 Zee5 brought to us an amazing series named ‘Sunflower’ featuring Sunil Grower, Ashish...
Ankita Lokhande and choreographer Nishant Bhat re - live their days of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.She rose to fame by...
KhanZaadi says if Munawar wasn't a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 she would have won the show
MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most...
Recent Stories
Rihanna
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna reveals facing body-shaming; Getting called ‘Gas tanker’
Rihanna
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna heads back to the US after her performance; poses with security guards
The Crew
The Crew update: Along with Kriti Sanon’s hot avatar the makers give a second glimpse of the song ‘Naina’ with deets inside
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Birthday: When the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor wanted to take revenge on Hrithik Roshan
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason