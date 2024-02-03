Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?

MUMBAI : The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani have brought billionaires, renowned industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, and Hollywood stars to Jamnagar, dressed like princesses. Before his union with Radhika Merchant, the business magnate's relatives threw an extravagant cocktail party for their darling.

To join in the festivities, prominent figures from the Bollywood film industry such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan traveled to Jamnagar. Even though they were there, Rihanna's performance was the cherry on top of the star-studded event.

Her incredible performance on songs like Pour It Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things has us in stitches immediately. She mispronounced Radhika Merchant's name when she was sending her best wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and internet users caught on quickly.

Indians appreciated RiRi's kind attitude toward the female police officers despite the mishap since she showed them love and respect. At the Jamnagar airport, the musician greeted and hugged the two female police officers before saying goodbye to India.

A photo of Rihanna performing and smiling on stage with Nita and Anant Ambani is making the rounds on the internet. While her fans admired her rebellious look in the photo, astute observers noted that her dress was torn, leading some to speculate as to whether she had an outfit malfunction while performing.

Fans poured their support for Rihanna into the comments section of the Instagram post that included the image. A user commented: "Malfunction nahi... Kapde faad performance bolte isko." "Bade bade desh me choti choti cheezen hoti raheti hai," said someone else.

Credit- Filmibeat