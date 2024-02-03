Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become the talk of the nation and has even garnered a lot of attention internationally as the couple is now celebrating their pre-wedding celebrations.

The couple got engaged last year on 19th January and now things are progressing really for them. As we know that Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani. On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is also the daughter of Viren A. Merchant, a businessman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. Even Radhika Merchant’s mother, Shaila Merchant, is the director of the company.

Also read - Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations

From 1st March, we have been getting a lot of updates on the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as the celebrations have started and today is day 2.

Last night, Rihanna gave a powerful performance in the pre-wedding bash and the audience were left awestruck with her dance moves. Later, we also got to see Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the beats of ‘Zingaat’ along with Rihanna and the video went viral.

However, things have once again got interesting as the celebration progresses. We have been admiring Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the bash but now there is a video wherein we can see how Anant Ambani gets emotional and thanks his mother.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video how the groom-to-be Anant Ambani thanks his mom and it also makes Mukesh Ambani emotional.

Earlier, we had also reported about the schedule, dress code and rituals of the pre-wedding bash and today morning we saw Diljit Dosanjh arriving for today’s event.

Also read - Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.