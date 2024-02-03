Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason

things have once again got interesting as the celebration progresses. We have been admiring Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the bash but now there is a video wherein we can see how Anant Ambani gets emotional.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 17:01
movie_image: 
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become the talk of the nation and has even garnered a lot of attention internationally as the couple is now celebrating their pre-wedding celebrations.

The couple got engaged last year on 19th January and now things are progressing really for them. As we know that Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani. On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is also the daughter of Viren A. Merchant, a businessman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. Even Radhika Merchant’s mother, Shaila Merchant, is the director of the company.

Also read - Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations

From 1st March, we have been getting a lot of updates on the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as the celebrations have started and today is day 2.

Last night, Rihanna gave a powerful performance in the pre-wedding bash and the audience were left awestruck with her dance moves. Later, we also got to see Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the beats of ‘Zingaat’ along with Rihanna and the video went viral.

However, things have once again got interesting as the celebration progresses. We have been admiring Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the bash but now there is a video wherein we can see how Anant Ambani gets emotional and thanks his mother.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video how the groom-to-be Anant Ambani thanks his mom and it also makes Mukesh Ambani emotional.

Earlier, we had also reported about the schedule, dress code and rituals of the pre-wedding bash and today morning we saw Diljit Dosanjh arriving for today’s event.

Also read - Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Anant Ambani Anant ambani radhika merchant wedding RADHIKA MERCHANT Mukesh Ambani Rihanna Shah Rukh Khan Diljit Dosanjh Salman Khan Jamnagar Gujarat millionaire wedding anant ambani pre wedding details Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sometimes the world of entertainment is a very demanding place where artists don’t get a chance to even rest....
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and...
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become the talk of the nation and has even garnered a lot of attention...
Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality...
Recent Stories
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations
Raha
Raha playing with Mom Alia Bhatt, Dad Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji will make your weekend all the more delightful; check out pic
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check out the inside pictures of the celebrations
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi joins hands with biggies on world stage
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna move to the beats of ‘Zingaat’