Ananya Panday gives this advice to bestie Suhana Khan as she gets trolled for her acting in debut film, The Archies

Ananya Panday finally got the label of good actor for her latest release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress aced the role of Ahana and she was bang on. This is the first time she left the audience bowled over with her performance and the diva is looking forward to doing more such roles.
Also read -Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'

As she is basking all the positive feedback for her latest release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she spoke about her newfound success as an actor after receiving so much criticism for the same. 

Ananya is happy high and she wants to be like this forever. We also quizzed Ananya about Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies and the trolling that the superstar's daughter faced for her acting skills.

We asked Ananya if she gave any advice to her BFF Suhana over facing criticism just like how Janhvi Kapoor told her sister Khushi Kapoor to be prepared for the hate. Ananya was all hearts for Suhana and said, "Suhana is a fabulous actress and I cannot wait for her to see her magic. For now as a best friend I am doing my part and sending her lots of love". Indeed such friendship is rare and one keeps it safe like a treasure.

Ananya and Suhana are childhood friends and their friendship often makes fans go in awe of them. Suhana is right now reportedly gearing up for her second film The King along with her father Shah Rukh Khan and their fans cannot wait to see the superstar father and daughter duo on the big screen.

Also read - Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

While Ananya will be seen next in Call Me Bae where the actress has tried her hand at comedy and she cannot wait to see the reaction of the audience to the same. Ananya is also heading a film along with Akshay Kumar where she will be seen playing the role of a lawyer.

