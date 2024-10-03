Ananya Panday talks about the bond she shares with her contemporaries Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday recently impressed everyone with her acting chops in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress has been working on her next projects, silently. Today, on Women's Day, Ananya opened up on how actresses are pitted against each other. Ananya also talks about her bond with her fellow contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. It tells a lot about women in Bollywood.

Also read - Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'

In an interview with News18, Ananya talked about how female actors are pitted against each other by the people more than the actors themselves. She also shared that the relationships between actors are also hyped up. She talked about how most of her friends in the industry are women who are very supportive of each other.

She also talked about how Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are always the first ones to show her support whenever her film or a song comes out. Ananya also shared that the two actresses also come to the screenings of her movies. And likewise, she does the same for them.

The Liger actress shared that they all try to bring different things to the table rather than eating into each others' zones. She said that the work her contemporaries do, inspires her more than anything else, to do better and work harder. Sara praised Janhvi for her work in Mili and Sara for her stint in Atrangi Re. Ananya feels that it is important to tell people if you like their work as it encourages them and gives them confidence too. She is not ashamed of appreciating good work or for expressing her wish to work with them.

Also read - Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

That's what Women's Day is all about celebrating each other. Talking about Ananya's work front, she has Call Me Bae, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and Control to name a few.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life