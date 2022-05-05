Anek trailer out! This Ayushman Khurana starrer promises to be high on content and action

The trailer of upcoming movie Anek, which has Ayushman Khurana in the leading role, is out. This what the trailer says about the movie.
anek

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Ayushman Khurana titled Anek is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of 2022. It has been the talk of the town because it is by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for content-driven movies. Finally, after a long wait, the trailer of the movie is out. This is what the trailer says about the movie.

Here is the trailer

 

 

About the trailer  

We can see in the trailer that the movie is revolves around racism and discrimination faced by people from North East of India. They are trying their level best to prove that they are also no different from people from other parts of India. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana is witnessed in a never-seen-before avatar as he tries to bring unity.

Expectation from the movie

Filmmmaker Anubhav Sinha is known for his content-driven movies. We have seen the magic created by Ayushman Khurana and Anubhav Sinha in Article 15, and we can expect the same from this movie. The movie speaks about the serious issues of racism and discrimination, so we're going to witness a different and unique story. The trailer promises that the movie will be high on performances.

The cast of the movie

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role along with Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra. The film is scheduled to release on 27 May 2022.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Anek? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

