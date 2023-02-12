Animal: Whoa! Mumbai theaters add 1AM and 2AM shows to meet the high demand of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.
Animal

Animal's tickets are now in high demand and this has compelled movie owners to add post mid-night shows. Cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad have now added midnight shows. Bhayandar's Maxus Cinemas will have 1 am, 2 am, and 5:30 am shows.    

Animal’s tickets are now in high demand and this has compelled movie owners to add post mid-night shows. Cities like Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad have now added midnight shows. Bhayandar’s Maxus Cinemas will have 1 am, 2 am, and 5:30 am shows.

PVR Oberoi Mall in Goregaon has a 12:30 am show and PVR Citi Mall Andheri has a 1:05 am show. Cinepolis: Magnet Mall, and Bhandup has a 1:15 am show. Animal has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Animal has been given an A rating by CBFC and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

