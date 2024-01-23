Announcement! Kangana Ranaut starring ‘Emergency’ to release on THIS date, check out the first poster

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ has been grabbing everyone’s attention from the day it has been announced. The film is based on the time when the state of emergency was declared across the country from 25th June 1975 to 21st March 1977.

Kangana, along with directing the movie, will also be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The audience got to see Kangana Ranaut’s look as Indira Gandhi and were surprised.

Kangana wanted to release the film on 20th October 2023, but couldn’t as there were other movies releasing at the same time. Later, the actress had announced the release date of Emergency and had shared a very intriguing teaser with it too.

However, due to some reasons, once again Kangana Ranaut had to push the release date further and even though the audience was all excited and curious about the movie, they had to keep patience.

Now we are here with another update about the movie which surely looks like a good sign.

Now once again, the actress has finalized a release date for the movie and the date is 14th June 2024. It’s going to be a Zee Studios production and will be released worldwide. Now, let’s look at the first poster of Emergency. Take a look at the poster below:

In the poster, we can see Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and the audience is getting excited looking at the first poster.

