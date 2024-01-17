Announcement! Upcoming movie IRaH brings to us a new experience of the AI world, first poster out

MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is all very promising and the audience is now excited and curious as to what these movies have in store for them. The audience is enjoying a smooth flow of content and is getting to watch some really good stories and performances.

Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

Now, there’s one more announcement of a unique movie which will surely bring a lot of curiosity. Take a look at the first look with announcement below:

As we can see, The Big Films Media is coming up with an upcoming futuristic movie ‘IRaH’ which is a techno-thriller genre in Hindi cinema.

The movie will be about the world of artificial intelligence. IRaH is directed and produced by Sam Bhattacharjee and features stars like Rohit Bose Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Karishma Kotak, and Ameet Chana.

It is surely going to be an amazing experience watching this movie that shows us the world of AI.

