Anshuman Jha on getting screens for his movie Lakadbaggha, “No, pun intended, it’s a dog fight” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Anshuman Jha is gearing up for the release of his next film Lakadbaggha. The movie’s trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention, and apart from playing the lead role, Anushman is also the producer of the film.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Anshuman and spoke to him about the movie, VFX, and more…

Lakadbaggha is going to release in just a few days, how excited or nervous are you?

I am only excited. Hume jo karna tha woh kar diya hai. We have put our heart and soul in making this film for the last 20 months. I am very happy and content about what has shaped up, and now, I am excited to let the world see it. We had two premieres at film festivals, and a few screenings and all the reactions have been very positive. So, I am feeling good and I am looking forward to how the audience reacts.

How difficult was it to get the Hyena’s VFX correct in the film as in the trailer it looks very realistic?

Recently, a lady saw the film, and she came to me and said, ‘Anshuman, it was so nerving to see you sitting next to Hyena, how did you shoot that?’. So, hats off to the VFX team for firstly bearing with me and secondly for delivering what they have. I am glad that this film will get you face to face with an Indian striped Hyena. I love doing VFX, I enjoy it so much that it doesn’t feel like work to me.

Lakadbaggha is clashing with Kuttey, and the Hindi versions of Varisu and Waltair Veerayya. When so many films are releasing on the same day, sometimes getting screens becomes an issue. So, how are you planning to get screens for your film?

No, pun intended, it’s a dog fight. That’s how it is and that’s the industry we have chosen to be in. It’s fun, you have to take joy in that as well. The truth is that all these films have two weeks and if the film is good enough, then I can see that all these films have four weeks. So, I am hoping that if the audience reacts well then the film will have a life of its own. There’s no point getting scared, you are only scared, insecure and fearful, when you don’t know what you are doing. I am not saying this with over confidence. I think that there are enough screens and I think none of these films are of that level that they will eat up 6000 screens. We have made a solid film and god-willing we get the screens we deserve and if we get the screens that we deserve then the film will have a life from there on.

Lakadbaggha also stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman, and Paresh Pahuja. It is slated to release on 13th January 2023.

