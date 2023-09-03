Anupam Kher and late actor Satish Kaushik were close friends; check out some of the films they did together

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, is no more.

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audience.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others.

Here is the list of some of their films together:

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Anupam Kher essayed the character of the police commissioner while Satish was playing Sharafat Ali.

2. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge:

Anupam Kher as Vicky Nath, Karishma Kapoor’s uncle, Satish Kaushik in as the Laughing inspector.

3. Ram Lakhan:

Anupam Kher essayed the character of Deodhar Shastri and Satish Kaushik was playing Kashiram.

4. Haseena Maan Jayegi:

Anupam Kher in as Gulzarilal and Satish Kaushik played the character of Kunj Bihari

5. Deewana Mastana:

Anupam Kher played the role of Birju and Satish Kaushik in as Pappu Pager.

These are just some of their iconic roles together in a film and they have managed to entertain the fans for a long time now.

The country mourns the loss of a great personality like Satish Kaushik.

