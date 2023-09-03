Sad! Satish Kaushik Passes Away; Bollywood celebrities come in support and offer condolences to his family

The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audience.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 09:43
Satish Kaushik Passes Away

MUMBAI: The country woke up to the news that actor Satish Kaushik is no more and mourns the grave loss.

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, passed away and this is the news that we woke up to today. It is a heart wrenching loss for the country. He has acted in multiple films and entertained the fans for a long time. Be it cameos or big roles, the actor maintained his screen presence.

The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audience.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others.

Now, the industry that he has worked in for years all together comes in support of the family to offer condolences and express their shock and heartbreak over the sudden demise of the gem.

Actors like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh have posted on their social media about how this loss has affected them and they offer their condolences to the family.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 09:43

