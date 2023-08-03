Pathaan, Chennai Express and more; here are top 5 highest-grossing movies of Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country. Before Pathaan, his last few releases had failed to make a mark at the box office, but the actor made a fantastic comeback with Siddharth Anand’s directorial.

Today, let’s have a look at the top five highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan...

Pathaan

After a gap of four years, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with Pathaan and gave the biggest blockbuster of his career. The movie has collected Rs. 530+ crore at the box office.

Also Read: Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan’s second highest grossing film is Chennai Express which was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film had collected Rs. 227.13 crore at the box office.

Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale wasn’t a big hit at the box office. It was an average grosser with a collection of Rs. 148.72 crore.

Raees

Just like Dilwale, Raees was also not a big hit, but a semi-hit. The movie had collected Rs. 137.51 crore at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan now has Jawan and Dunki lined up, and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to make it to the top five highest grossing films of the actor or not.

Also Read: Netizens feel these movies of Shah Rukh Khan are his worst films

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.