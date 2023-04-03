Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 511.70 crore and has broken the box office records of Baahubali 2 Hindi. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial was the highest-grossing Hindi film till date, and now, Pathaan has beaten Baahubali 2. But, is there any upcoming film that can beat the record of Pathaan.

Here’s a list of upcoming films that have potential to break the record of Pathaan...

Tiger 3

The theatres were turned into stadiums when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan came together on the big screen in Pathaan. Now, we can expect that in Tiger 3 as Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the movie. Well, Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films and if it turns out to be a good film, it can surely break the record of Pathaan.

Also read : Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati and many more Bigg Boss contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

We all know that Akshay Kumar is going through a rough phase, but if we look at the his filmography, the only film that looks promising is Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also stars Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Dunki

Can a Shah Rukh Khan starrer break the record of another Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Well, SRK has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. The latter is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who has a record of only giving hits, so when two hit makers are coming together, we can expect that Dunki can break the record of Pathaan.



Pushpa 2

Last on the list we have Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first instalment of the film had done very well at the box office, and the movie’s Hindi dubbed version had collected Rs. 108.26 crore at the box office. Now, Hindi moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2, so it can beat Pathaan at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! "Pathaan has proved that we should see the content before going for boycott" - Manish Wadhwa

Which film do you think can beat Pathaan at the box office?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.