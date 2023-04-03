Exclusive! "Pathaan has proved that we should see the content before going for boycott" - Manish Wadhwa

MUMBAI :Manish Wadhwa is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry. Over the time, he has created a strong mark in the heart in mind of the fans and he was recently seen in the movie Pathaan, which is currently breaking all the box office records.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Manish Wadhwa spoke in detail about the movie Pathaan breaking all records and also on his upcoming projects.

Manish Wadhwa on the movie Pathaan breaking all the records

Manish Wadhwa says that it is all because of the love and the support of the fans and audience. Over the time, he has got some great love from the audience with the movie Pathaan. Talking about the boycott thing which was happening before the movie release, the actor says that Pathaan has proved that before boycotting anything, one should first see the movie and the content first.

Manish Wadhwa on types of characters he looks forward to do

Manish Wadhwa says that there is no such thing as a dream role in his life. As an actor, when you play a character, it automatically becomes a dream role by the love of the fans. He says as an actor, he is greedy for good roles and good characters and win more and more hearts of the fans.

Manish Wadhwa on his upcoming projects

Manish Wadhwa says that one of the project which is on the way is the movie Gadar 2. The actor says that he really cannot speak about the movie, but can assure that fans are going to have some great time with this sequel and he would be seen playing the main negative character in the movie Gadar 2.

