Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Over the time we have seen and loved the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun and today let us have a look at few unseen BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 22:03
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the movie which had Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans and the movie has registered many records in its name.

It has been 29 years since the movie was released but over the time whenever the movie appears on television we would love to see it all over again and indeed this is one such movie which definitely has one of the highest recall value.

Every character present in the movie definitely hold the special place in the hearts and Minds of the fans and indeed the movie has a strong emotional value for all the Indian audiences, well we have seen and loved the movie which was shown to us but today let us have look at some of the unseen BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet.

No doubt these pictures are definitely taking us back to that time and giving us some nostalgic feeling, we can see the beautiful star cast of the movie having their good time behind the scenes.

No doubt these pictures definitely remind us the scenes of the movie, what are your views on these unseen BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet and how did you like the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

