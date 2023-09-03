Anupam Kher was close friends with late actor Satish Kaushik; their friendship is more than 45 years old, he penned a heartfelt note for his dear friend

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, passed away and this is the news that we woke up to today. It is a heart wrenching loss for the country. He has acted in multiple films and entertained the fans for a long time. Be it cameos or big roles, the actor maintained his screen presence.
Anupam Kher

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. The country woke up to the news that actor Satish Kaushik is no more and mourns the grave loss.

The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audiences.

The actor was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audiences.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others.

Anupam Kher posted a note for his friend and is deeply saddened by this news.

he captions the post as, “जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! #SatishKaushik #Friend”

As per sources, Anupam and Satish Kaushik were close friends for over 4 decades now and he was there with the family and still there right now. They met everyday and when during lockdown, people were isolated, Anupam would just come down and yell ‘Satish’ and he would peep out the window.

The residents often joked that they have to spare a Parking for Anupam too in the building.

