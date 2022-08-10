Anurag Kashyap feels guilty about the time he refused to collaborate with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput before he died

Anurag Kashyap recently shared in an interview about an incident involving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Keep reading to find out more.
MUMBAI :One of the most talented and loved actors in Bollywood was the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away in 2020, and according to reports, the actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. When this news was out, fans all over were left shocked. Recently, director Anurag Kashyap shared in an interview about an incident involving Sushant Singh Rajput. He even shared that he feels guilty for refusing to talk to the actor when he had tried reaching out.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the incident and said that someone representing Sushant Singh Rajput tried contacting Anurag three weeks before the actor’s passing, but he refused to talk to the actor because he had not replied to the director’s previous film offers. He spoke about this when he was talking about Abhay Deol, and in the past, Anurag hasn’t spoken well about him.


Both Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol has worked together previously on Dev D. In the interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that post the Sushant Singh Rajput incident, he tried reaching out to Abhay Deol to apologise to him because he had heard from someone that he was upset with him.

Anurag Kashyap was quoted saying that he realised that he does not need to say everything. He said, “For example, that whole spat between me and Abhay. Somebody was doing an article about why a very good actor like Abhay is no longer in the movies and I spoke about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly.”

Further talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he added, “And the day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologised to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him.”


Anurag Kashyap also stated that he would react too quickly and that he would blurt out things in his anger. He also mentioned that it was when he was sick that he realised a lot of these things.

