Anushka Sharma gives us a glimpse of her childhood in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has a huge fan following on social media. The actress keeps sharing amazing glimpses of her life, vacation as well as shoot life for her online family. The PK actress recently gave her fans a glimpse of her childhood home in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing the video of her home, school, etc she captioned the video, “Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learned to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me into asking for a video game on MY birthday, which only he played of course, the place where I had many scooter rides with my dad, and the place that will always have a piece of my heart.”

On the work front, Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will have a digital release on Netflix.

Credit-NDTV



