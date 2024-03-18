Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on rumours of Salman Khan launching his son Arhaan; ‘that’s where he…’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others.

While Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz are also stars, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is now planning to launch his brother’s son Nirvaan and Arhaan, as per reports. As per reports, Nirvaan and Arhaan will be seen in a bromance film that will show their camaraderie and bond. Alizeh Agnihotri, who is Salman’s sister Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, has already created a benchmark with her fabulous performance in Farrey recently.

Arbaaz has now reacted to the rumours. Arbaaz had confirmed that Arhaan does have an interest in movies. He said, “It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be.” He also mentions that he has been to the film school among other preps.

Arbaaz also mentions that he does discuss movies with Arhaan but as a father he does not want to interfere too much in his son’s life. He says, “I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place.”

