Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on rumours of Salman Khan launching his son Arhaan; ‘that’s where he…’

While Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz are also stars, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is now planning to launch his brother’s son Nirvaan and Arhaan, as per reports.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:19
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others. 

Also Read-Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3

While Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz are also stars, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is now planning to launch his brother’s son Nirvaan and Arhaan, as per reports. As per reports, Nirvaan and Arhaan will be seen in a bromance film that will show their camaraderie and bond. Alizeh Agnihotri, who is Salman’s sister Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, has already created a benchmark with her fabulous performance in Farrey recently. 

Arbaaz has now reacted to the rumours. Arbaaz had confirmed that Arhaan does have an interest in movies. He said, “It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be.” He also mentions that he has been to the film school among other preps. 

Arbaaz also mentions that he does discuss movies with Arhaan but as a father he does not want to interfere too much in his son’s life. He says, “I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place.”

Also Read-Must read! Salman Khan talks about how he approaches films and chooses scripts, says 'I make movies like a fan'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits- BollywoodLIfe 
 

Arbaaz Khan Salman Khan Arhaan Sshura Khan Nirvaan Khan Malaika Arora Khan Bigg Boss Dabangg Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 15:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti decides to leave the Mahajan house
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Rukmini recorded Bapodra and Dilip’s fight
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Suryapratap plans to consummate his marriage with Tara
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Rajesh guides Harshad to let go of his gender bias
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Catch the trailer of Adrishyam; streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIV
MUMBAI: Catch the trailer of Adrishyam; streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIVSony LIV's much-awaited thriller...
Hansal Mehta to shoot Applause Entertainment produced web series Gandhi in London? Here's what we know
MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta directed and Applause Entertainment produced web series Gandhi shoot began in January this year....
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Is Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz getting a sequel, and is this the title?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Is Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz getting a sequel, and is this the title?
Triptii Dimrii
Triptii Dimri will make your heart skip a beat with her pictures from the latest photo shoot
Shweta Bachchan
Shweta Bachchan 50th birthday: Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside the celebrations at Prateesha; ‘bringing in of the GOLDEN age’
1
Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Update: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk soon to drop a major announcement
Divyah Khossla Kumar
Divyah Khossla Kumar to learn Bharatnatyam for a special song in Prerna Arora's Hero Heeroine, to don authentic Telugu Indian avatar
Farhan Akhtar
Here's what Producer Farhan Akhtar has to say about Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut with Madgaon Express, "He has a vision and clarity for what he has written and he will be able to deliver."