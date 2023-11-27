Must read! Salman Khan talks about how he approaches films and chooses scripts, says 'I make movies like a fan'

Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others. 

Also read - Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3

His recent film Tiger 3 is doing well for itself in theatres with collections of around Rs 250 crores in India and over Rs 400 crores worldwide so far. The Sultan of Bollywood graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about Tiger 3 and reflected upon his film journey.

Salman Khan in an interview, was asked if it was a conscious decision to have a tinge of his real life persona in films, he denied it and said that he just improvises on the scenes that are written in the script and that he doesn't think so much about adding his own life personality to his film characters. 

Then he talked about the kind of films that he works on. He said, "See, I look at it like mujhe kya dekhna hai (Translation - See, I look at it like what I want to watch). If I am sitting in the theatre, what I want to see, I just do that. So if I want to see something in the theatre, I am sure that the fans also want to see that. I make movies like a fan, like this is the kind of movie that I would watch in a theatre."

Also read - Woah! Salman Khan reacts to spin-off of Tiger 3, revolving around Katrina Kaif's Zoya's character

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

Meanwhile, you can watch Tiger 3 at a theatre near you. The full Salman Khan interview is available on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

 

