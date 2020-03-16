Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside

MUMBAI: According to media reports, Sameer Wankhede, a former Narcotics Control Bureau officer, who investigated Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drug case, has been transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Services (DGTS) in Chennai.

Reports further stated that the other NCB officials who have been transferred are P. Ram Mohan and T. Rajashree.

Sameer Wankhede was highly criticised for his handling of the Aryan Khan drug case. An SIT was formed to probe the 'shoddy' investigation conducted by him. The SIT report stated that Aryan Khan might have been falsely implicated. Also, NCB Chief S N Pradhan stated that they found irregularities in the initial investigation conducted by Sameer Wankhede.

Meanwhile, talking about Aryan Khan, the star kid who has been finally given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) months after he was first taken into custody, following drugs bust on the Cordelia cruise ship is all set to jet off to the US for his debut project. Ever since the news of his clean chit came out, rumours in the film industry have been rife, suggesting that the young writer and to-be director will fly off to the US for a special project that he wants to develop. Having been relieved of his involvement in the drugs case, he will soon get his passport back from the NCB. It was confiscated after he was taken into judicial custody to prevent him from taking unauthorized travel.

