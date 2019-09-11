News

Ashwini Kalsekar to star in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

11 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Who isn't excited to watch an Akshay Kumar movie? His films have all the elements that make them perfect family entertainers: dance, drama, action, and comedy!

Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming comedy horror movie that tells the tale of a man who is scared of the supernatural. He is possessed by the soul of a transgender. The plot sounds interesting, and with the first look out already, the film is making a buzz.

Well, news has it that Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay and Kiara Advani, will also mark the presence of the very talented Ashwini Kalsekar.

In the past, Ashwini has been a part of various Bollywood films and TV shows in the likes of Golmaal Again, Jodha Akbar, Simmba, Kasam Se, and Shanti.

