Ashwini Kalsekar to star in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming comedy horror movie that tells the tale of a man who is scared of the supernatural. He is possessed by the soul of a transgender. The plot sounds interesting, and with the first look out already, the film is making a buzz.



Well, news has it that Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay and Kiara Advani, will also mark the presence of the very talented Ashwini Kalsekar.



In the past, Ashwini has been a part of various Bollywood films and TV shows in the likes of Golmaal Again, Jodha Akbar, Simmba, Kasam Se, and Shanti.



