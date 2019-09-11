News
Ashwini Kalsekar to star in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb
MUMBAI: Who isn't excited to watch an Akshay Kumar movie? His films have all the elements that make them perfect family entertainers: dance, drama, action, and comedy!
Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming comedy horror movie that tells the tale of a man who is scared of the supernatural. He is possessed by the soul of a transgender. The plot sounds interesting, and with the first look out already, the film is making a buzz.
Well, news has it that Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay and Kiara Advani, will also mark the presence of the very talented Ashwini Kalsekar.
In the past, Ashwini has been a part of various Bollywood films and TV shows in the likes of Golmaal Again, Jodha Akbar, Simmba, Kasam Se, and Shanti.
Keep reading this space for more updates.
Add new comment