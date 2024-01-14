Astounding! Pankaj Tripathi made shocking revelations about post Gangs of Wasseypur success getting approached by many real-life gangsters; Says ‘Many gangsters…’

When asked if it was true that criminals chased Pankaj after he played Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur, the actor replied in the affirmative during an interview. “Many gangsters approached me. At that time, many gangsters in North and South India started thinking of me as their idol.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Pankaj

MUMBAI: After playing a criminal in Anurag Kashyap's smash movie Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj Tripathi earned accolades and international recognition. At the box office, the movie became an enormous hit. Following the film's success, the actor revealed that numerous real-life gangsters approached him, perceiving him as "their idol."

Also read: What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”

When asked if it was true that criminals chased Pankaj after he played Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur, the actor replied in the affirmative during an interview. “Many gangsters approached me. At that time, many gangsters in North and South India started thinking of me as their idol. They thought Sultan does what he speaks in the film, and he also has a good character in the film. So, they started liking Sultan a lot. Many writers after that, who would come to narrate stories to me, would be scared that I would take out a knife from my pocket,” Pankaj stated.

In 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur was released. For Pankaj Tripathi and the other members of the cast, the movie turned out to be a significant turning point that carved their names in Bollywood history. Important roles were played by Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film.

Regarding his professional life, Pankaj Tripathi was most recently seen in Kadak Singh. For the same, he and Sanjana Sanghi shared screen real estate. The main character of the movie is Kolkata-based financial crimes officer AK Shrivastava, who develops localized amnesia after an injury while looking into a significant chit-fund scam. Zee5 is now streaming the movie.

The next film starring Pankaj Tripathi is Main Atal Hoon. The movie is scheduled for release on January 19.

Also read: It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- News 18

Pankaj Tripathi Gangs Of Wasseypur Mirzapur LUDO Stree OMG 2 Kaagaz Mimi Movie News Fukrey Fukrey 3 Yami Gautam Akshay Kumar Bollywood Manoj Bajpayee Nawazuddin Siddiqui Richa Chadha Huma Qureshi Tigmanshu Dhulia Anurag Kashyap TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Geetanjali Mishra Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane: Kite Flying, a Nostalgic Year-Round Passion
MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, popular actress Geetanjali Mishra shared her cherished memories...
What! When Mumtaz revealed she was replaced by Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker as she was dating Shammi Kapoor, read on to know why
MUMBAI: Raj Kapoor was one of the biggest and most admired names in the Hindi film industry. His film Mera Naam Joker...
Jhanak: Oh no! Jhanak stands adamant to leave Basu house, Anirudh feels helpless
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhanak: Woah! Jhanak in search of her father, Anirudh knows the truth
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says ‘Nobody even told me…’
MUMBAI: There's a reason why Sanjay Leela Bhansali's renowned 2002 film Devdas is regarded as a cult classic. The world...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Samrudh tortures Chavan family, Ishaan comes to the rescue
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most lovedd shows on television today.The show has...
Recent Stories
Mumtaz
What! When Mumtaz revealed she was replaced by Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker as she was dating Shammi Kapoor, read on to know why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mumtaz
What! When Mumtaz revealed she was replaced by Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker as she was dating Shammi Kapoor, read on to know why
Saif
Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says ‘Nobody even told me…’
Vijay
Shocking! Vijay Sethupathi revealed was 'SHATTERED' over Gully Boy's Oscar entry instead of Super Deluxe; Says ‘But it’s politics’
Aamir
What! Aamir Khan once revealed that his marriage with ex-wife Reena Dutta only cost him Rs 10; Details inside!
Dilip
Wow! Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Gauahar Khan, Ronit Roy and many other television stars graced Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, take a look
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan attends Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception, has the rivalry ended between the Khans?