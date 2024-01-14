Astounding! Pankaj Tripathi made shocking revelations about post Gangs of Wasseypur success getting approached by many real-life gangsters; Says ‘Many gangsters…’

MUMBAI: After playing a criminal in Anurag Kashyap's smash movie Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj Tripathi earned accolades and international recognition. At the box office, the movie became an enormous hit. Following the film's success, the actor revealed that numerous real-life gangsters approached him, perceiving him as "their idol."

When asked if it was true that criminals chased Pankaj after he played Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur, the actor replied in the affirmative during an interview. “Many gangsters approached me. At that time, many gangsters in North and South India started thinking of me as their idol. They thought Sultan does what he speaks in the film, and he also has a good character in the film. So, they started liking Sultan a lot. Many writers after that, who would come to narrate stories to me, would be scared that I would take out a knife from my pocket,” Pankaj stated.

In 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur was released. For Pankaj Tripathi and the other members of the cast, the movie turned out to be a significant turning point that carved their names in Bollywood history. Important roles were played by Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film.

Regarding his professional life, Pankaj Tripathi was most recently seen in Kadak Singh. For the same, he and Sanjana Sanghi shared screen real estate. The main character of the movie is Kolkata-based financial crimes officer AK Shrivastava, who develops localized amnesia after an injury while looking into a significant chit-fund scam. Zee5 is now streaming the movie.

The next film starring Pankaj Tripathi is Main Atal Hoon. The movie is scheduled for release on January 19.

