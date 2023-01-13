Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be getting married this month. Well, there’s no official announcement about it. Before Athiya and KL Rahul tie the knot let’s have a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married…
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media PDA always grabs the attention of their fans. Well, from the past many months their wedding has been the talk of the town, and recently, it was reported that the couple will tying the knot this month.

Well, many Bollywood actresses have got married to cricketers, so before Athiya and KL Rahul tie the knot, let’s have a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married…

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma

After being in a relationship for a few years, Virat and Anushka got married in 2017. Their wedding venue was reportedly a villa in Tuscany, Italy. The couple had two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. They surely had a super lavish wedding.

Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech


Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016. The couple got married according to Sikh wedding rituals in Chandigarh and reportedly later a wedding ceremony happened in Goa. The couple had also organized a reception in Delhi.

Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got married in 2015. They tied the knot in Jalandhar, and later a wedding reception was planned in Delhi. Their wedding was a lavish event.

Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge

In 2017, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge did a court marriage, but a grand wedding reception was organised at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Many celebs from cricket and Bollywood had attended the reception.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech Harbhajan Singh Geeta Basra Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge
