Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Upcoming movie Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani is the talk of the town and now let us have a look at some amazing BTS pictures which are indeed increasing excitement level among the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 21:15
movie_image: 
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Currently the movie is in the making and we can see some beautiful BTS pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans.

Also read (Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj)

No doubt of the fans are looking forward to every single detail about the movie as it will be a treat to watch this Jodi Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again after the movie Gully Boy. Having the day today let us have a look at this amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet and which are the talk of the town

No doubt every single picture which is there on the internet is speaking about the makers and their hard work into the movie. every is increasing the excitement level among the fans. No doubt the glimpses of the characters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt promises that it will be a treat to watch them once again on big screen.

What are your views on this upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and how excited are you for the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day )

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Dharma Productions Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai has an advice for Mohit and Karishma
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role, and says “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”!
MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started...
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been the talk of the...
Wow! Check out these stylish looks of Srishti Shrivastava from London 
MUMBAI: Shrishti Shrivastava is a popular television and film actor, who predominantly appears in Hindi web series. She...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Pandya Family to Split up and start living apart!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s  Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene
Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj
Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene
Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene
Before Kuttey releases, here’s look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films
Before Kuttey releases, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Bhushan Kumar congratulates the Indian Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for creating a history and bringing home
Bhushan Kumar congratulates the Indian Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for creating a history and bringing home Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song "Naatu Naatu"