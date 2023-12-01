Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Currently the movie is in the making and we can see some beautiful BTS pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans.

Also read (Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj)

No doubt of the fans are looking forward to every single detail about the movie as it will be a treat to watch this Jodi Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again after the movie Gully Boy. Having the day today let us have a look at this amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet and which are the talk of the town

No doubt every single picture which is there on the internet is speaking about the makers and their hard work into the movie. every is increasing the excitement level among the fans. No doubt the glimpses of the characters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt promises that it will be a treat to watch them once again on big screen.

What are your views on this upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and how excited are you for the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day )