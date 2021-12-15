Attack teaser out! John Abraham is a Super Soldier in this high octane action thriller

MUMBAI: The movie Attack which has John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced because the fans are always looking forward to seeing the actor John Abraham in action avatar. Today finally the teaser and the first glimpses of the movie is out and it promises to be high on action sequences.

Taking to his social media handle actor John Abraham shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Attack and wrote, ‘Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28.”

About the teaser

The teaser begins with the explosion and we see the glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham. It seems the character of John Abraham lost someone close to his life and he is now back as much stronger than before as the super soldier to fight this mission. Later what we see in the teaser is high octane action sequences, some amazing gun fight sequences, and the car and bike chase sequences. No doubt the teaser has hit the right chord of the action lovers and the fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the movie.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actor John Abraham in an action avatar and once again it will be an amazing experience to see the actor as a never seen before character in the Bollywood Industry that is of Super Soldier. The concept of super soldier is very unique and this is the first time we will see a movie made in this concept in Bollywood. Definitely the action of the movie is one of the high points of the film and it will be a treat for all the action lovers. The amazing BGM and the music throughout the teaser promise that the movie will be high on some great BGM which will definitely enhance your movie viewing experience.

The cast of the movie

Directed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film is produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor, and it stars John Abraham alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Based on the hostage crisis, the storyline is inspired by true events. Attack is scheduled for theatrical release on 28 January 2022.

