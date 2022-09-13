Audience Persepective: Are the Brahamstra Box Office Numbers FAKE? Twitterati shows Picture Proof of Empty Theaters

MUMBAI: Brahamstra is not just a film but a culmination of a decade of hard work by Ayan Mukherjee, the strive to do something more for the Indian Cinema. Marry the technology of the west with the great mythological folklores of India. Atleast that is what we have heard since 2017, when the film went into production.

Presented to you with a little bit of gossip, intrigue about Ranbir and Alia’s love story that led to marriage, the controversies of beef and nepotism and the biggest wonder, ‘what will the VFX be like?’.

Well, the wait ended on 9th september when the movies released, said to be made on a budget of Rs. 410 crores, Brahmastra is one of the most expensive movies ever made. This movie also has a international distributor and the marketing team is trying very hard to make you feel that Brahamstra is biggest movie to be ever made. Well, the expectations were set all high, but when the reviews came in, the Agniastra gave you a lukewarm feeling at the most.

While the VFX is nice, it’s really trying to make up for the lack of decent dialouges and a gripping plot. Where even great actor cameos and legends like Amitabh Bacchan and Nagarjuna and even Dimple Kapadia are such feeble ethos. And the biggest flaw, that the makers of the movie have created a hype that the movie has crossed Rs. 225 crores globally, but what is the proof of that? These are exactly the questions the audience is asking, because reportedly when they went into the theaters, there was no one.

Pictures of empty theatre halls are doing the rounds of Twitter and let’s not forget about the memes. Here are some of the comments that we saw on the internet of the audiences that went and watched the movie.

Niyati Desai from Indore said, “ We booked the tickets last minute and when we were booking the tickets the shows were looking full on the apps but when we went into the theater, the crowd was very scattered. The VFX is actually nice but its the cringy dailouges that make it look fake”.

Jayesh Sharma from Bengaluru said “ The cast did the promotions here and they were getting the support of all these great South icons,. We thought the movie must be nice, but it gets loopy and repetitive, you see the same VFX and there is no magic left. Even the regional dubs couldn't save the dialouges”.

We put on digging gloves and went through the nooks of Twitter to bring you these images of empty theaters and reportedly empty halls on the booking apps. Check out the twitterati’s reaction, here:

Well, these pictures can be fake, but the public sentiments are definitely not in the favour of the movie. Twitter is buzzing with more tweets like these. The makers of the movie have not responded to the claims here.

Do you think that the Brahamstra numbers are fake? Tell us in the comments below!

