Audience Perspective! After showing them as buddies, is it a good idea to make Pathaan vs Tiger film?

MUMBAI : Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has become a super hit at the box office. One of the highlights of the film is Salman Khan’s cameo. It is one of the best cameos we have seen in recent times, and it is a treat to watch Salman and SRK on the big screens together.

In Pathaan itself, Salman has given a hint that in Tiger 3 we will get to watch SRK’s cameo. But now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra is planning a two-hero project with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and it will be Pathaan vs Tiger.

Also Read: Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe

Well, in Pathaan and as we are can expect in Tiger 3 also, Pathaan and Tiger are shown as buddies. So, is it a good idea to showcase Pathaan and Tiger against each other? We asked a few people about it and here’s what they have to say...

Praniti: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in any movie together it will be a blockbuster at the box office. Be it Pathaan vs Tiger or something else people will go and watch them.

Charu: Pathaan vs Tiger, like seriously why? I was so happy to watch them as two people fighting against the same enemy, so, why make a movie where they are against each other?

Zoeb: Pathaan vs Tiger, I feel this is not a great idea. They should have made a two-hero film where both are together.

Rishi: Pathaan vs Tiger sounds wow because we have seen them as brothers and buddies, but watching them pitted each other will be fun.

Shahid: It will be good to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in any film together, be it together or against each other. Fans just want them together.

Are you excited for Pathaan vs Tiger? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.