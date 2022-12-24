Audience perspective! Do we really need an Omkara remake and Desi Boyz sequel?

MUMBAI : No doubt Omkara is one of the most loved movies in Bollywood industry, the movie which had Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, along with Kareena Kapoor was immensely loved by the fans for its intensity and storytelling. On the other hand, the movie Desi Boyz was a fun movie to watch and till today these two movies are such movies which have good recall value till today.

Having said that, recently we have heard that the makers are going to remake the movie Omkara and there will be a sequel to the movie Desi Boyz, indeed this is exciting news for all the fans of both the movies and the fans are very happy with this information. But there are people who are really not happy with this news and they are saying why to disturb or touch the classic movies like Omkara and blockbuster movies like Desi Boyz.

Well we got the opportunity to speak with a few people and here is what they have to say.

Priyanka - Omkara is one of my favourite movies and let's not touch this movie because if we try to put new flavours in the movie it will be a disaster.

Aakash - Bollywood is currently going through a very rough patch and they should not be given an opportunity to disrupt old movies, so let's not touch these movies please

Pritesh - No doubt Omkara and Desi Boyz were beautifully made movie and I really do not trust the makers of this time, they will definitely ruin the movie, so please do not touch these two movies

Prajakta - I am not against the remakes, let see what these makers have to offer if they got the opportunity to remake or bring sequel.

Akanksha - Omkara and Desi Boyz are such movies which hold special value in my place, I really cannot stand the remake and sequel, so I am not excited.

Well these are some of the comments coming from this side of the netizens with regards to the news of remake of Omkara and the sequel of Desi Boyz, what are your views on this and what you think should Omkar get a remake or Desi Boyz should get a sequel, do let us know in the comment section below.

